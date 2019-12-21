Michael Durr scored 15 points to lead the Bulls in scoring. David Collins had 14 points and Laquincy Rideau added 14 points in the loss. Durr and Rideau both had seven rebounds and Rideau also dished four assists.

SUNRISE, Fla . – No. 19 Florida State outscored USF 19-3 over the final 6:13 of the game to notch a 66-60 victory in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic Saturday afternoon in the BB&T Center.

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: FSU guard Trent Forrest dunked to make the score 62-58 following one of the Bulls’ 24 turnovers. There was still 1:28 to play but the USF players appeared to have tired legs which undoubtedly affected their shooting.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Anthony Polite was terrific, especially on the defensive end of the court. Then you add his 11-points, five rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals and you have a guy who had one whale of a game.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: The Bulls committed seven committed seven turnovers during the game’s final 6:32 in the loss, 24 turnovers for the game.

WHAT A PLAY: With 11:30 left in the second half Collins swiped the ball from Malik Osborne near mid court then won a foot race over RayQuan Evans to the basket and finished with a tomahawk dunk to give the Bulls a 44-40 lead.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF loses another close one to a team that will be in the NCAA Tournament and fall to 6-6 on the season. The Bulls are close to winning these games but are just a player or two away from earning a victory.



