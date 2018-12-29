The victory allowed the Bulls to equal last seasons win total before conference play begins.

The Bulls were led by redshirt freshman Alexis Yetna’s 16 points and 16 rebounds and Justin Brown’s 12 points. It was Yetna’s American Athletic Conference leading sixth double-double of the season.

TAMPA- Fla. – South Florida won its sixth straight game and improved to 10-2 on the season when the Bulls defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 60-54 in Yuengling Center Saturday afternoon. It is the program’s first six-game winning streak since the 2007-08 season.

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: David Collins sank two free throws with four seconds remaining to give USF a six-point lead and what would ultimately be the final score.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: It is becoming a familiar refrain but Yetna was dominant. He rebounded equally well at both ends of the court, had two blocks and two assists on the day.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: The Bulls made four consecutive clutch free throws in the final seven seconds but USF made just 17-of-30 from the free throw line today. Making just 57 percent from the free throw line, at home no less, is going to make it difficult to win close conference games.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF is 10-2 at the end of non-conference play. There isn’t a trophy for that but it is worth noting since the Bulls won 10 games all of last season. Up next it’s UConn January 2 at 8:30 p.m. in Yuengling Center



