David Collins, Antun Maričević joined Rashun Williams and Alexis Yetna on the bench with injuries. Collins and Maričević were each in a boot due to injuries sustained during Saturday’s practice. Williams is still rehabbing a leg injury sustained in the loss to Utah State.

Dawson scored a career high 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting. B.J. Mack added a career high 10 points, all in the first half to lead the Bulls. USF had a balanced scoring attack with six players scoring at least six points tonight. Michael Durr grabbed a game high seven rebounds.

TAMPA, Fla. – Trailing by six Zack Dawson scored 11 consecutive points, a Laquincy Rideau added a free throw with 10 seconds left as USF (7-6) closed out 2019 with a 60-58 over Florida Atlantic (8-5) Sunday evening in the Yuengling Center.

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: FAU guard Cornelius Taylor missed a midrange jump shot with one second left on the clock.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Dawson was clutch when USF needed someone to be. Down six at 48-54, he scored 11-consecutive points on a free throw, two three-pointers, a layup and a midrange jumper. Dawson also had his best defensive performance as a Bull.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF made 10-of-20 (50 percent) of its three-pointers today. The last time USF made 50 percent of it’s threes was December 18, 2018 at FIU.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF got a much-needed win after two heartbreaking losses. The win was even sweeter considering that the Bulls leading scorer, David Collins was watching from the bench with a boot on his foot as was key reserve Antun Maričević. USF will leave on Tuesday to fly to Dallas on Tuesday where they take on SMU Wednesday night.