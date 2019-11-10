Instant Analysis: USF 60 Boston College 74
TAMPA, Fla. Nov. 10, 2019 – David Collins had 19, Laquincy Rideau added 14 and USF had another strong defensive performance forcing 28 turnovers, but it wasn’t enough and USF (1-1) fell to Boston College (2-0) 74-60 Sunday afternoon in Yuengling Center.
Boston had four players in double figures led by Derryck Thornton’s 22 points and 50 percent field goal shooting as a team.
RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Rideau fouled Thornton with four minutes to play. It was Rideau’s fifth personal foul and Thornton’s free throw put BC up by 14 at 68-54.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: Thornton controlled the game. He pushed pace at the right time and knew when to dial it back. He scored on all three levels and, in addition to his points, had four assists and four rebounds and a steal.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Obviously Boston College’s field goal percentage had a good deal to do with the outcome of the game but four USF assists to 21 turnovers is not a recipe for victory.
THE BOTTOM LINE: The Bulls didn’t make shots and had some defensive lapses. They just cannot do that and win, particularly against an ACC opponent. USF must regroup quickly because IUPUI comes to Tampa on Wednesday.