TAMPA, Fla. Nov. 10, 2019 – David Collins had 19, Laquincy Rideau added 14 and USF had another strong defensive performance forcing 28 turnovers, but it wasn’t enough and USF (1-1) fell to Boston College (2-0) 74-60 Sunday afternoon in Yuengling Center. Boston had four players in double figures led by Derryck Thornton’s 22 points and 50 percent field goal shooting as a team.

USF head coach Brian Gregory looks on as his team battles Boston College in Yuengling Center (Photo by: Ben McCool)

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis: IT WAS OVER WHEN: Rideau fouled Thornton with four minutes to play. It was Rideau’s fifth personal foul and Thornton’s free throw put BC up by 14 at 68-54.