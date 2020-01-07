Jayden Gardner scored over 20 points for the seventh-straight game, and East Carolina (7-8, 1-1 AAC) fought off a USF (8-8, 1-2 AAC) comeback attempt, to defeat the Bulls 59-62 in Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum Tuesday night.

Pirates forward Gardner finished with his eighth double-double at 23 points and 10 rebounds. Brandon Suggs added 12 points.

The Bulls trailed by three at intermission but the Pirates came out of the locker room red hot making nine of their first 12 shots (75 percent) to lead by as much as 13 then hung on late for the victory.

Laquincy Rideau scored 16 points to lead USF, who only led for 22-seconds in the game, David Collins had 14 and Xavier Castaneda added 10. Rideau also had four rebounds, assists and steals on the night. Justin Brown grabbed a career high 13 rebounds for the Bulls.