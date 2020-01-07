Instant Analysis: USF 59 ECU 62
Jayden Gardner scored over 20 points for the seventh-straight game, and East Carolina (7-8, 1-1 AAC) fought off a USF (8-8, 1-2 AAC) comeback attempt, to defeat the Bulls 59-62 in Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum Tuesday night.
Pirates forward Gardner finished with his eighth double-double at 23 points and 10 rebounds. Brandon Suggs added 12 points.
The Bulls trailed by three at intermission but the Pirates came out of the locker room red hot making nine of their first 12 shots (75 percent) to lead by as much as 13 then hung on late for the victory.
Laquincy Rideau scored 16 points to lead USF, who only led for 22-seconds in the game, David Collins had 14 and Xavier Castaneda added 10. Rideau also had four rebounds, assists and steals on the night. Justin Brown grabbed a career high 13 rebounds for the Bulls.
RunningTheBulls.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Tristen Newton came up with his third steal of the night, in the corner in front of the USF bench, with one second left in the game.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: Gardner reminded everyone why he was a unanimous pick for the AAC all-freshman team last year and was named preseason second team all-conference for this season. Gardner made 52.9 percent of his shots and had two blocks and steals. He played 38 minutes and was only whistled for one personal foul.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: ECU made 38.9 percent of its three-pointers. The Pirates came into this game making just 28.7 percent beyond the arc for the season.
THE BOTTOM LINE: USF drops another road conference game against an opponent that they have not been able to separate themselves from since joining The American. The Bulls next take the court on Sunday January 12 in the Yuengling Center against No. 21 Memphis.