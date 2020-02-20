USF held Wichita State (20-6, 8-5 AAC) below its scoring average but that wasn’t enough as Jamie Echenique scored a game high 20 points for the Shockers, Tyson Etienne had 12 points and Jamarius Burton added 10 in a 66-55 win over the Bulls.

USF (11-15, 4-9 AAC) guard Laquincy Rideau scored a team high 14 points. He also grabbed six rebounds and had three steals. David Collins added 11 points and six rebounds while Michael Durr grabbed a team high nine rebounds.

RunningTheBulls.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Ezacuras Dawson III turned it over with 2:27 left in the game and the Bulls down 57-47.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Echenique filled up the stat sheet tonight. In addition to his 20 points, he had nine rebounds, four blocks, two steals and two assists. His points came on eight field goals thanks to his 12-14 free throw shooting.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF was only able to get to the free throw line for seven attempts in the second half.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF was swept by Wichita State this season and has now lost three in a row overall. The Bulls defense has kept them in games, but at the end of the day they have to get more offensive production to win in the American Athletic Conference. They’ll travel to New England tomorrow to begin preparations for Sunday’s game at Connecticut.