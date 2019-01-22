TAMPA- Fla. – On a chilly winter night in Tampa South Florida and Wichita State were both cold shooting the basketball but USF managed to grind out a 54-41 win in an American Athletic Conference matchup of two of its youngest teams.

USF (13-6, 3-4 AAC) started the game on a 12-2 run, pushed it’s lead to 18 in the second half, only to see Wichita State (8-10, 1-5 AAC) battle back to cut the lead to 42-37 with 4:48 to play. The Bulls responded with an 8-2 run and held on to win.

David Collins led USF with 13 points and Laquincy Rideau added 11. Collins also grabbed six rebounds while Rideau had nine boards, five assists and four steals.

Markis McDuffie led the Shockers with 11 points, eight of which came in the second half.