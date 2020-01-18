ORLANDO, Fla. – Dazon Ingram made two free throws with :13 seconds left to play to give UCF (11-7, 2-4 AAC) a 55-54 lead that held up when USF (8-10, 1-4 AAC) guard Laquincy Rideau was unable to score in traffic Saturday evening in Addition Financial Arena.

Michael Durr led the Bulls with 11 points. Laquincy Rideau, Justin Brown and Antun Maričević each scored nine points. David Collins grabbed a team high six rebounds.

The Knights were led by Dazon Ingram and Ceasar DeJesus who both scored 11 points. Brandon Mahan had a game high ten rebounds, three off the offensive glass.

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Rideau missed a layup in traffic with two seconds on the clock.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Mahan was an efficient 3-of-5 from the floor for eight points, he flew to the rim from the perimeter for rebounds and grabbed one steal. Simply put, Mahan’s impact on the game was significant for someone who only attempted five shots.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF was a dreadful 15.4 percent (4-of-26 beyond the arc today. The Bulls had many in rhythm open looks but just could not knock them down.

WHAT A PLAY: With the Bulls leading 54-53 Ingram, guarded by Rideau, drove to the basket, lost his footing and started to fall down. As Ingram fell, right in front of an official, he tossed up a shot that missed. The official didn’t blow his whistle but an official more than 20 feet away blew his after USF had already rebounded the missed shot.

THE BOTTOM LINE: Up next is Wichita State Tuesday night Jan. 21 in the Yuengling Center. Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m.



