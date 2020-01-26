DeJon Jarreau scored 12 points while Caleb Mills and Fabian White Jr. each had 11 to lead a balanced Houston scoring attack in a 68-49 win over USF at the Fertitta Center Sunday afternoon.

Michael Durr and Antun Maričević led USF with eight points each. Ezacuras Dawson and Rashun Williams each added seven points. Durr grabbed a team high six rebounds (four OREB).

Chris Harris Jr. and Marcus Sasser added nine and eight points respectively for the No. 25/24 Cougars.

RunningTheBulls.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Sasser stole a pass from Dawson and scored on a layup to give the Cougars a 16-point lead at 44-28 with 12:42 left in the game. Yes, there was plenty of time for a comeback but with the way the Bulls were shooting, particularly on the perimeter, this game was over.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Jarreau got to the free throw line, where he made 6-of-7, had four rebounds six assists, a steal and just one turnover in 25 minutes of playing time. The 6-foot-5 point guard simply controlled the game.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Once again USF just could not make shots. The Bulls shot 37 percent from the field but only made 3-of-16 (18.8 percent) of their three-pointers.

THE BOTTOM LINE: The Bulls defense was good enough to earn a win but, once again, the offense was not. USF had 59 possessions and only scored 49 points for a .831 points per possession average. Up next for the Bulls is a Wednesday night tilt at Tulane.