Instant Analysis: USF 17 SMU 41

The Southern Methodist University Mustangs were just too much for the University of South Florida Bulls, winning 41-17 on Saturday. The Bulls held on and kept it close for three quarters, but let things get out of hand in the fourth.

IT WAS OVER WHEN

The Bulls entered the fourth quarter down just ten points, 27-17. They began the second half with a scoring drive and had reason to believe that the game was still in reach. But, in the fourth, they went three and out on their first possession of the period. Then, on second and nine of SMU’s first drive, Mordecai connected with Jordan Kerley for a 42 yard gain. Two plays later, the Mustangs doubled up the Bulls, 34-17. More than the score difference, though, was the fact that SMU could take those big plays whenever they needed to.

THE STAR OF THE GAME

SMU quarterback, Tanner Mordecai passed for 287 yards and four touchdowns. He had passes that went for 21, 22, 23, and 42 yards.

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING

3-11. Throughout the entire game, USF converted on third down just three times out of 11 tries.

WHAT A PLAY

SMU’s defense had just forced USF into a three and out in the drive following the scoring drive that got them within ten points of the Mustangs. On first down, they called up a running play for just a one yard gain. On second down, Mordecai connected with wide receiver, Danny Gray for a 42 yard gain. SMU scored two plays later to put what was a competitive game out of reach.

THE BOTTOM LINE

USF was a three touchdown underdog in this game. For three quarters, they didn’t play like it. SMU is likely going to be ranked in the top 25 as they move to 5-0 on the season. USF has started their season against a tough slate of opponents and has held their own in most of those games. Sliding to 1-4 will be tough, but there are probably some wins on the schedule, based on the way they have handled adversity in those first five games.