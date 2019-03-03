Josh Carlton led UCONN with 16 points and nine rebounds and Alterique Gilbert added 15 for the Huskies.

TAMPA- Fla. – David Collins scored a game-high 17 points and Alexis Yetna added 15 but it wasn’t enough as South Florida, for the second consecutive year, loses a heart breaker 60-58 to Connecticut in Gampel Pavilion on Saturday afternoon. Freshman Michael Durr grabbed a game high 10 rebounds.

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Gilbert stole Collins' pass to Justin Brown with 1.4 seconds remaining, took two steps and was not called for traveling.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Carlton was great today, especially in the first half when he scored 12 of his points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots in just 14 minutes. For the game Carlton made seven-of-nine field goals.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF missed all of its final seven field goal attempts and failed to make a field goal in the game's final 6:11.

