Instant Analysis: South Florida vs. Memphis

TAMPA, Fla., (MAR. 3, 2022) –Memphis center Jalen Duren scored a game high 16 points and guard Tyler Harris had 14 to lead the Tigers to a 73-64 victory over South Florida Thursday night at the Yuengling Center.

Alex Lomax scored 12 points for the the Tigers (18-9, 12-5 AAC), Lester Quinones and DeAndre Williams each had 11.

The Bulls (8-21, 3-14 AAC) were led by Russel Tchewa's 13 points -- all in the second half -- Corey Walker Jr. had a double-double of 12 points and a team high 11 rebounds and Caleb Murphy added 11 points and a game high eight assists.



