Instant Analysis: South Florida vs. Memphis
TAMPA, Fla., (MAR. 3, 2022) –Memphis center Jalen Duren scored a game high 16 points and guard Tyler Harris had 14 to lead the Tigers to a 73-64 victory over South Florida Thursday night at the Yuengling Center.
Alex Lomax scored 12 points for the the Tigers (18-9, 12-5 AAC), Lester Quinones and DeAndre Williams each had 11.
The Bulls (8-21, 3-14 AAC) were led by Russel Tchewa's 13 points -- all in the second half -- Corey Walker Jr. had a double-double of 12 points and a team high 11 rebounds and Caleb Murphy added 11 points and a game high eight assists.
BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Alex Lomax sank two free throws with ten seconds left to give Memphis an eight point lead.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: Duren made 7-of-13 shots, grabbed 10 rebounds blocked a shot and had a steal.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Memphis leads the AAC in steals, tonight it had eight.
WHAT A PLAY: Memphis guard Tyler Harris picked Javon Greene's pocket then threw a lob that Duren rose high, caught and threw down hard to give Memphis a 30-24 lead with 1:40 left in the first half.
THE BOTTOM LINE: USF mounted a furious comeback, got the lead down to four with 12-seconds to play but couldn't finish the rally. The Bulls end the home portion of its schedule with a loss. The Bulls play their final game of the regular season Sunday March 6 at Temple (ESPN+). Game time is slated for 2 p.m. ET.