Instant Analysis: South Florida 57 East Carolina 65

TAMPA Fla., (Feb. 17, 2022) --South Florida guard Serrel Smith Jr. made a career high five three-pointers and scored a game-high 18 points but East Carolina pulled away from USF in the second half for a 65-57 win at the Yuengling Center.



Smith was the only Bull to score in double figures on the night. Caleb Murphy dished six assists while Sam Hines Jr. and Corey Walker Jr. led USF (7-18, 2-11 AAC) in rebounding.



Vance Jackson scored 16 points to lead ECU (13-12, 4-10 AAC). Tristen Newton had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds, Brandon Suggs had 13 points and Tremont Robinson-White added 10.