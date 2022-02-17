Instant Analysis: South Florida 57 East Carolina 65
TAMPA Fla., (Feb. 17, 2022) --South Florida guard Serrel Smith Jr. made a career high five three-pointers and scored a game-high 18 points but East Carolina pulled away from USF in the second half for a 65-57 win at the Yuengling Center.
Smith was the only Bull to score in double figures on the night. Caleb Murphy dished six assists while Sam Hines Jr. and Corey Walker Jr. led USF (7-18, 2-11 AAC) in rebounding.
Vance Jackson scored 16 points to lead ECU (13-12, 4-10 AAC). Tristen Newton had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds, Brandon Suggs had 13 points and Tremont Robinson-White added 10.
BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Tremont Robinson-White knocked down a three-pointer with 1:44 left to give ECU a 57-49 lead.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: Smith was on fire in the first half making 4-of-6 three-pointers. He finished the game 5-of-11 from the field.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: South Florida had 28 extra possessions but only made one more shot than ECU.
THE BOTTOM LINE: USF could not generate any consistent offense in the second half and has now dropped 12 of its last 14 games dating back to Dec. 25. Up next for the Bulls is a Saturday matinee matchup with Tulsa (ESPN+) inside the Yuengling Center at noon.