Instant Analysis: South Florida 60 Austin Peay 51

TAMPA, FLA., (Dec. 14, 2021) – Javon Greene scored 14 points, all in the second half, Caleb Murphy had 12 points and Jamir Chaplin added ten as South Florida snapped a two-game skid with a 60-51 victory over Austin Peay Tuesday night at the Yuengling Center in Tampa. The Bulls (4-4) won the game despite not making a shot from the field during the final 4:29 of the game. Austin Peay (4-5) was led by Cameron Copeland’s 12 points.



BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis: IT WAS OVER WHEN: Greene made two free throws to make it 60-51 with 26 seconds left in the game HE STOLE THE SHOW: In addition to his scoring a clutch free throw shooting, Greene had eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and zero turnovers. THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF held Austin Peay 23 points below its season scoring average.

