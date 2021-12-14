Instant Analysis: South Florida 60 Austin Peay 51
TAMPA, FLA., (Dec. 14, 2021) – Javon Greene scored 14 points, all in the second half, Caleb Murphy had 12 points and Jamir Chaplin added ten as South Florida snapped a two-game skid with a 60-51 victory over Austin Peay Tuesday night at the Yuengling Center in Tampa.
The Bulls (4-4) won the game despite not making a shot from the field during the final 4:29 of the game.
Austin Peay (4-5) was led by Cameron Copeland’s 12 points.
BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Greene made two free throws to make it 60-51 with 26 seconds left in the game
HE STOLE THE SHOW: In addition to his scoring a clutch free throw shooting, Greene had eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and zero turnovers.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF held Austin Peay 23 points below its season scoring average.
THE BOTTOM LINE: USF ends its two-game losing skid and gets its largest margin of victory since Nov. 9. Next up for the Bulls is Florida in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic Saturday at noon at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, FL. Then USF travels to Honolulu, HI for the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. The Bulls open with BYU on Wed., Dec. 22 at 9:30 p.m. ET. USF will play the winner of Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt on Thur., Dec. 23. Game time TBA.