Wide receiver Sean Atkins posted his sixth consecutive games with at least seven catches. Atkins’ 92-yards receiving brings him to 900-yards on the year setting a program record for single-season receiving yards.

USF led 14-7 after Byrum Brown connected with Yusuf Terry for a touchdown. Then the Roadrunners took control of the game by scoring 35 unanswered points.

Quarterback Frank Harris tossed three touchdown passes and ran for three more to lead UTSA (8-3; 7-0 AAC) past South Florida (5-6; 3-4 AAC) 49-21 in an American Athletic Conference game Friday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Brown’s pass, intended for Terry was intercepted by UTSA DB Nicktroy Fortune at the Roadrunners two-yard line and returned to the 16 with 10:59 left in the game.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Harris made it look easy Friday night. He completed 22-of-31 passes for 308-yards and three touchdowns in the first half. He ended the game with 411-yards passing and 112-yards rushing to become the first player to post a 400/100 game this season.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: The Bulls defense was shredded for 643-yards. UTSA was 9-of-16 on third down and had 31 first downs.

WHAT A PLAY: On third and eight with 13:38 left in the first half, Brown passed deep to the left complete for 50 yards to Terry who caught the pass at the UTSA 23 and ran it in for a Bulls touchdown.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF’s bowl hopes are still alive. USF hosts Charlotte on Senior Night, Sat. Nov. 25 at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET on either ABC or ESPNU.



