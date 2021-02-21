BullsInsider - Instant Analysis: South Florida 83 Temple 76

Xavier Castaneda led USF (8-8, 4-6 AAC) by matching his career high of 18 points – 14 in the second half. David Collins scored 14 points while Alexis Yetna added twelve to go along with a team high seven rebounds.

South Florida led by as much as twelve late in the first half, Temple battled back but USF held on for an 83-76 win Sunday afternoon at the Liacouras Center.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Collins made one of two free throws with 29 seconds left to give USF a five point lead at 80-75.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: In addition to his game high scoring, Battle also had game highs in rebounds (10) and assists (5).

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Turnovers have been a point of emphasis for USF and today the Bulls only had seven turnovers today.

THE BOTTOM LINE: It was nerve racking during the final minute but USF gets a much needed win and snaps its three game losing streak since pausing due to Covid issues. The Bulls and Owls will go at each other again on Wednesday in the Yuengling Center.