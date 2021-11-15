Instant Analysis: South Florida NC A&T

TAMPA, FLA., (Nov. 15, 2021) – South Florida fell behind by 14 points midway through the first half, but clawed its way back to a 56-54 victory over North Carolina A&T Monday night at the Yuengling Center.

Caleb Murphy and Jamir Chaplin both scored 12 points to lead USF (2-1) in scoring. Jake Boggs added nine points and a career high 10 rebounds. Russel Tchewa added eight boards.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Marcus Watson’s three-pointer from the top rattled out at the buzzer.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Murphy was great when USF needed him. He scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half. He had a 3:1 A/TO ratio, three steals and one block.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF outscored A&T 17-3 over the last 5:59 of the game.

WHAT A PLAY: Murphy found Greene in the corner who knocked down a three with 12-seconds to play in regulation.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF struggled shooting in the first half, guarding the ball and keeping A&T out of the paint. But they found their rhythm in the second half to grind it out and earn a comeback victory. The players will have a NCAA mandated day off on Tuesday and will return to practice Wednesday to prepare for a Friday Nov. 19 date with No. 21-ranked Auburn at Amalie Arena.