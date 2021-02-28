BullsInsider - Instant Analysis: South Florida 52 Houston 98

HOUSTON, TX (FEB. 28, 2021) – No. 12/10 Houston used a 26-0 first half run to put South Florida away early on the way to a 98-52 victory Sunday afternoon in the Fertitta Center. The 46-point loss ties a USF record for margin of defeat.



Quentin Grimes led the Cougars (20-3, 12-3 AAC) with 22 points, DeJon Jarreau scored 16 while Justin Gorham and Fabian White Jr. both had 10.

Xavier Castaneda led USF (8-10, 4-8 AAC) with 11 points to go along with seven rebounds and four assists. Caleb Murphy netted 10 points and David Collins had nine points to go along with a team high five assists.