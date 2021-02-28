BullsInsider - Instant Analysis: South Florida 52 Houston 98

Instant Analysis: South Florida 52 Houston 98
HOUSTON, TX (FEB. 28, 2021) – No. 12/10 Houston used a 26-0 first half run to put South Florida away early on the way to a 98-52 victory Sunday afternoon in the Fertitta Center. The 46-point loss ties a USF record for margin of defeat.
Quentin Grimes led the Cougars (20-3, 12-3 AAC) with 22 points, DeJon Jarreau scored 16 while Justin Gorham and Fabian White Jr. both had 10.
Xavier Castaneda led USF (8-10, 4-8 AAC) with 11 points to go along with seven rebounds and four assists. Caleb Murphy netted 10 points and David Collins had nine points to go along with a team high five assists.
BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Houston started its run with 10:54 to play on a three-pointer by Grimes to give Houston a 15 point lead. That lead would grow to 38 points before USF would score again.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: Grimes was terrific but I’m going with Jarreau. The senior point guard had six assists, a team high eight rebounds, one steal and zero turnovers in 26 minutes.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: The Bulls transition defense failed to show up today. Houston outscored USF 31-1 in fast break points.
THE BOTTOM LINE: It looked like the wheels came off of the USF wagon in the first half of this one. Yes, the Bulls were without starters Alexis Yetna (ankle) and Michael Durr (knee) but I don’t think their absence affected the outcome of this game. Houston has a number in front of its name for a reason. South Florida is now 1-5 since returning from its Covid pause. They will face Memphis (14-6, 10-3 AAC) Tuesday night in the Yuengling Center at 9 p.m.