Instant Analysis: South Florida 38 Florida A&M 17

TAMPA, FLA., SEP. 18, 2021 – Florida A&M hung tough with South Florida for a couple of possessions, but ultimately the Bulls talent and depth was too much for their visitor from Tallahassee.

USF (1-2) gouged the Rattlers for 247 yards in the first two quarters on the way to a 38-17 win at Raymond James Stadium. It was the 100th home win in 25 seasons of Bulls football.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: On fourth down at the USF 15-yard line, FAMU quarterback Rasean McKay’s pass up the middle, intended for wide receiver David Manigo fell incomplete. USF took over on downs with 9:36 left in the game. There just wasn’t enough time left for FAMU to score three touchdowns

WHAT A PLAY: On second and four from the USF 34-yard line, and FAMU gaining some momentum, Brian Battie took a hand-off from McClain and ran off left tackle for 42 yards and a first down at the FAMU 24. Two plays later Jaren Mangham ran nine yards for a touchdown.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Timmy McClain made plays with his arm – 12-of-23 for 163 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions – and with his feet with 14 carries for 51 yards (3.6 yards per carry). Not only were his teammates energized by his performance but the crowd got into this game early and stayed locked in.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: FAMU gained 271-yards, 139-yards rushing, against the USF defense after halftime. Fortunately for the Bulls, almost all of that yardage was gained between the 25-yard lines.