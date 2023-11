CMU (1-3) made 49.1 percent of its shots on the night, 58.3 percent in the second half.

Chris Youngblood paced USF (1-1) with 20 points, Selton Miguel scored 16 and Corey Walker snagged a game high nine rebounds (three OREB) in the loss.

The Chippewas never trailed in the contest.

TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 15, 2023) – Anthony Pritchard scored a career-high 22 points and Central Michigan had a lights out shooting night to defeat South Florida 68-63 Wednesday night at Yuengling Center.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Brandon Stroud missed two free throws with one minute left and the Bulls down five.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Pritchard was on one tonight. In addition to his career best in points, he dished five assists, grabbed six rebounds and had three steals.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: CMU made 8-of-15 three-pointers (53.3 percent). They had many wide-open looks but they also made contested threes over a hand.

THE BOTTOM LINE: This is a bad loss for South Florida. They lost a buy game at home to a team picked to finish last in the MAC. Up next for the Bulls is Northern Iowa on Sunday at Yuengling Center at 5 p.m. on ESPN+.