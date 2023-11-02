TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 2, 2023) – South Florida got off to a sluggish start, held an 8-7 lead at the first media timeout, then took control of the game with 13-2 run and defeated Edward Waters 94-49 Thursday night at Yuengling Center.

Four Bulls scored in double-figures led by Selton Miguel’s game high 15-points, Corey Walker Jr. and Chris Youngblood each scored 13-points and Kobe Knox added 12 points.

Miguel dished a game high six assists and Kasean Pryor grabbed a game high 10 rebounds

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: The Bulls opened the second half with a 11-0 run to push their lead to 53-28 at the under-16 media timeout.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: It was Walker’s show in the first half and Miguel’s in the second. Knox was steady all game and recorded a game high five steals.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF made xx shots on xx assists. That is elite level ball sharing.

WHAT A PLAY: Early in the first half with USF trailing 5-3, Knox stole a pass near the three-point line, raced to the other end of the court to finish with a dunk to tie the game. USF would never trail again.

THE BOTTOM LINE: It was an exhibition game against a Division II opponent. Having said that, there are high major Division I teams losing exhibition games to Division II teams. The Bulls handled their business and the fans who were unable to watch on TV will love the style of play Abdur-Rahim has installed.



