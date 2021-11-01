Instant Analysis: South Florida 92 Voorhees 42

TAMPA, FLA., NOV. 1, 2021 – South Florida forward Jalyn McCreary had a game high 17 points, D.J. Patrick scored 15 and Jake Boggs added 13 to lead USF to a 92-42 exhibition game victory over Voorhees College.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: USF went on a 30-2 run in the second half and blew the game wide open.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Javon Greene did a little bit of everything tonight. In addition to his nine rebounds (six came in the first half), Greene scored 10 points, dished five assists and grabbed two steals in 23 minutes of playing time. He led the Bulls in defensive rebounds.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: The Bulls are just too deep for a NAIA team like Voorhees and it showed up in the bench scoring which USF dominated 51-18.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF won its tune-up game. Eight players logged at least 19 minutes for Brian Gregory and the team was one made free throw away from shooting 71 percent from the line. The competition gets stronger on Tuesday Nov. 9 when Bethune-Cookman comes to Yuengling Center to start the regular season.