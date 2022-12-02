TAMPA, FLA., (Dec. 2, 2022) – South Florida (3-6) opened December with a bang. The Bulls made 12 of their first 17 shots in the second half in a 79-59 runaway win over Charleston Southern.

Tyler Harris led four Bulls in double figures by scoring a game high 15 points on 5-of-8 three-point shooting. Jamir Chaplin and Russel Tchewa each had 14 points and Sam Hines Jr. added 11 points and tied Corey Walker Jr. for a team high six rebounds.

Freshman guard Ryan Conwell dished a career-high eight assists in the win.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Keyshawn Bryant hit the Bulls’ 13 three-pointer of the night with 8:09 to play. It gave USF a 29-point lead at 72-43. I think I heard the Charleston Southern bus driver start up the bus.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Gonna give it to Harris. He really got the Bulls offense, and the crowd going by making three three-pointers before the under-12 media timeout.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: South Florida held a team that averages nine made three-pointers per game to just two. At the other end of the court, USF tied a program-high 14 three-pointers. Also, the Bulls dished 22 assists. It marks the first time since Dec. 19, 2019 against Florida College that USF had 20 assists in a game.



THE BOTTOM LINE: The Bulls bounce back from their loss to Massachusetts with a win heading into their final exam break. Next up is a date at Northern Iowa on Dec. 12. USF won’t return to the friendly confines of Yuengling Center until Dec. 16 against Dartmouth.



