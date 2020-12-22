USF guard David Collins led the Bulls scoring effort with 17 points – 12 after halftime -- Caleb Murphy scored 14 points and had a team high six assists, Justin Brown had 12 points, Alexis Yetna notched his second consecutive double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds. Michael Durr grabbed a career high 14 rebounds in the loss.

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 22, 2020 – Wichita State (4-2, 2-0 AAC) guard Tyson Etienne scored a game high 25 points, Clarence Jackson and Alterique Gilbert both had ten in the Shockers 77-82 win over South Florida (5-3, 1-1 AAC) Tuesday night in the Yuengling Center.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Collins missed a shot in the paint and Etienne grabbed the rebound with :53 seconds to play.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Etienne controlled the game after halftime scoring 21 of his points, dishing three assists and grabbing four rebounds after the break.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF only made two shots in 11 attempts, 18.2 percent, in overtime.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF let one slip away. You had to expect Wichita State to go on a run at some point and they did. The Bulls battled back and forced overtime but couldn’t make shots in OT. Next up for the Bulls, following a Christmas break, is Memphis at FedExForum (I seriously do not know why that arena's name is all one word instead of two) Tuesday Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. USF returns to the Yuengling Center Saturday Jan. 2 to face in-state rival UCF.