TAMPA, FLA., (Dec. 19, 2022) – South Florida guard Tyler Harris scored 19 points, Jamir Chaplin had 14 points and six rebounds, Russel Tchewa had 13 points and a team high eight rebounds and Selton Miguel added ten points in the Bulls 77-70 win over Hofstra Monday night at Yuengling Center.

Hofstra only made one field goal in the game’s final 4:45 of the game.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Tchewa grabbed a defensive rebound with 2.7 seconds to play and the Bulls leading 75-70.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Chaplin played, arguably, his best game as a Bull. He made 7-of-12 shots, half of his rebounds were OREB, he had four steals and one heck of a put-back dunk.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF outscored Hofstra 19-2 on second chance points. That’s the game right there.

WHAT A PLAY: Miguel dribbled into a pull-up jumper just outside the lane, he missed by Chaplin flew down the baseline, grabbed the miss above the rim and flushed it to tie the game at 50 with 15:20 left in the second half.

THE BOTTOM LINE: South Florida has won four games in a row and evened its record at 6-6 on the season. Up next USF hosts N.J.I..T. on Thursday Dec. 22.



