Instant Analysis: South Florida 76 Hawai'i 69
HONOLULU, (Dec. 23, 2021) -- South Florida bounced back from a season low 39 points on Wednesday to score a season high on Thursday in a 76-69 victory over Hawai’i in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic at Simplifi Arena in Honolulu.
USF (5-6) will play Wyoming in the fifth place game on Christmas Day.
Javon Greene scored 18 points to lead the Bulls and Caleb Murphy added 17 points to go along with a game high six assists. Corey Walker Jr., in his first career start, had four big steals in the second half to key the Bulls' defense when the Rainbow Warriors threatened to take control of the game.
Noel Coleman had a game high 22 points for Hawai'i (4-5) in the loss.
BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Corey Walker Jr. made two free throws with 34.2 seconds to play to make it 71-64 and a three possession game
HE STOLE THE SHOW: Coleman scored so efficiently for the 'Bows getting his 22 points on 10 shots. Coleman also had two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF made shots, 43.3 percent for the game and 37.5 percent beyond the arc.
THE BOTTOM LINE: USF gets a much needed victory, snaps its two-game losing streak and advances to the fifth-place game of the Diamond Head Classic where the Bulls will face the Wyoming Cowboys (10-2) on Christmas Day. USF scored efficiently at 1.169 points per possession, thanks to improved three-point shooting.