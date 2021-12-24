Instant Analysis: South Florida 76 Hawai'i 69

HONOLULU, (Dec. 23, 2021) -- South Florida bounced back from a season low 39 points on Wednesday to score a season high on Thursday in a 76-69 victory over Hawai’i in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic at Simplifi Arena in Honolulu.

USF (5-6) will play Wyoming in the fifth place game on Christmas Day.

Javon Greene scored 18 points to lead the Bulls and Caleb Murphy added 17 points to go along with a game high six assists. Corey Walker Jr., in his first career start, had four big steals in the second half to key the Bulls' defense when the Rainbow Warriors threatened to take control of the game.

Noel Coleman had a game high 22 points for Hawai'i (4-5) in the loss.



