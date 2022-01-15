Instant Analysis: South Florida 75 UCF 51

Javon Greene scored a season high 19 points to lead all scorers. Caleb Murphy had 13 points and six rebounds while Jamir Chaplin added 10 points and seven boards for. Bayron Matos pulled down a season high nine rebounds.

It was the first conference win of the season for the Bulls (6-10, 1-3 AAC) and it snapped a four game losing streak.

TAMPA, Fla. (Jan. 15, 2022) – South Florida got off to a quick start and never trailed on the way to a 75-51 win over American Athletic Conference rival UCF Saturday night at the Yuengling Center in Tampa.

BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Chaplin sank two free throws with 4:07 left to play to give USF a 67-44 lead.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Javon Greene did have seven turnovers but his shooting tonight and his defense on UCF guard Darin Green Jr. keyed this victory for USF. Greene matched a career high five made three-pointers (5-of-10). Greene also had nine rebounds, two assists and four steals

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF owned a 53-26 rebounding margin tonight. The Bulls also had a season high 21 OREB that led to 25 second chance points.

WHAT A PLAY: Greene stepped into a three-pointer that gave UCF a 44-28 lead with 15:40 to play. It sounds mundane but it happened after Russel Tchewa missed a free throw that Corey Walker rebounded and passed to Greene who was running in from near half court.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF gets a much needed win. Up next for the Bulls is another trip to Texas, this time to play No. 12 Houston Tuesday night. USF will return to Tampa for a two-game homestand that starts next Saturday versus Temple and continues on Wednesday, Jan. 26 against SMU.