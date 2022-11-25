South Florida went on a 13-0 run in the middle of the second half to wrestle control of the game away from St. Francis Brooklyn led by a hot run by Tyler Harris who took over the game for the Bulls with 18 points and four assists in a 75-60 win over the Terriers. The Bulls improved to 2-5 on the season with the win. Harris scored 11 of his 18 in the second half.

Big man Russel Tchewa was in fact big in both halves for the Bulls with 18 points and six rebounds in 30 minutes.

The Bulls had a short bench again without Keyshawn Bryant and Jamir Chaplin who were both cleared per the broadcast team but did not appear in the game. Four of the five starters for USF reached double figures with Selton Miguel and Ryan Conwell each adding 12 points.