Instant Analysis: South Florida 75, St. Francis Brooklyn 60
South Florida went on a 13-0 run in the middle of the second half to wrestle control of the game away from St. Francis Brooklyn led by a hot run by Tyler Harris who took over the game for the Bulls with 18 points and four assists in a 75-60 win over the Terriers. The Bulls improved to 2-5 on the season with the win. Harris scored 11 of his 18 in the second half.
Big man Russel Tchewa was in fact big in both halves for the Bulls with 18 points and six rebounds in 30 minutes.
The Bulls had a short bench again without Keyshawn Bryant and Jamir Chaplin who were both cleared per the broadcast team but did not appear in the game. Four of the five starters for USF reached double figures with Selton Miguel and Ryan Conwell each adding 12 points.
After a slow start offensively, the Bulls hit 7 of 17 from the arc and 10 of 12 from the free throw line counting some of the issues that haunted them in close losses this season.
Star St. Francis Brooklyn player Rob Higgins made his return to the lineup off the bench and led the Terriers bench with 17 points hitting five of his nine three-point attempts, but he was just 1 for 4 inside the arc. Ted Wilcox Jr. led all scorers with 21 points including a 5-7 mark from three. Outside of Higgins and Wilcox, the Terriers were just two for eight from three.
Smothering defense from the Bulls shut down the Terriers in the second half holding them to 30.4 percent shooting. USF also forced 21 turnovers in the game while only committing nine.
South Florida fell behind by 11 early in the game, but a 16-0 run got the Bulls back in control in the first half and led to a 30-25 lead at the half. The Terriers led 25-14, before USF pulled away on that run. Tchewa scored 10 points in the first half to lead the Bulls to the lead at the break.
The Bulls host UMass on Tuesday at 7 pm aiming to extend the win streak to three games.