Instant Analysis: South Florida 75 BCU 54

Russel Tchewa scored a game high 16 points, Jamir Chaplin had 13 points, eight rebounds and one thunderous block, and Caleb Murphy added 11 points and four assists for the Bulls (1-0) in the victory.

TAMPA, FLA., (Nov. 9, 2021) – For most of the game South Florida couldn’t put a pesky Bethune-Cookman team away, but a late 14-2 run by USF sealed a opening night victory Tuesday night in the Yuengling Center.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Tchewa a layup with three minutes left in the game to give the Bulls their largest lead of the game at 69-53.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Tchewa was really good Tuesday night and he stayed out of foul trouble while doing it. That can’t be overlooked with Jalyn McCreary out with an illness. Tchewa’s line of 16 points on 5-of-6 field goals, four rebounds, one block and one steal was impressive. Most impressive was his 6-of-7 free throw shooting.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: In the second half USF made 65 percent of its field goals and held BCU to just 36.7 percent shooting.

WHAT A PLAY: Early in the first half with the Bulls in transition, Javone Greene threw a nice lob that Caleb Murphy caught and flushed with both hands. That gave USF a 7-2 lead.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF got a win over a team it should beat. They made adjustments at halftime to handle the BCU zone and got the win. Up next for USF is Georgia Southern on Sat. Nov. 13 in the Yuengling Center.