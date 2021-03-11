BullsInsider - Instant Analysis: South Florida 73 Temple 71

FORT WORTH, TX., MAR. 11, 2021 – South Florida guard David Collins scored a game high 23 points and the Bulls hung on late for a 73-71 victory in the opening round of The American Championship in Dickies Arena.

Jamir Chaplin scored 12 points for USF (9-12, 4-10) and Michael Durr had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Owls (5-10, 4-10) were led by by Khalif Battle’s 18 points. Damian Dunn and Brendan Battle each had 11.

The Bulls led 63-50 with 3:27 to play but Battle made three consecutive three-pointers in the gams final minutes to help cut the Bulls lead to two.

BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Collins stole the ball from Battle, in transition, with two seconds left in the game.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Collins missed the first five shots he attempted then made 9-of-14 the rest of the way. Collins also had three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF had just seven turnovers in the game.

THE BOTTOM LINE: South Florida advances to the quarter final round where it will face No. 1 seed Wichita State (15-4, 11-2) on Friday at noon on ESPN2.