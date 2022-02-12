Instant Analysis: South Florida 69 Wichita St. 73

Javon Greene and Caleb Murphy scored 13 points each and Walker added a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds to lead USF (7-16, 2-9 AAC).

Freshman Corey Walker Jr. provided a spark off the South Florida bench and three Bulls scored in double digits but it wasn’t enough to avoid a 73-69 setback at Wichita State Saturday night.

BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Porter sank two free throws with nine seconds remaining to give WSU a 73-67 lead.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: This was a tough choice but I’m going with Porter. In addition to his 11 points Porter grabbed a team high seven rebounds, dished six assists, swiped two steals and blocked a shot.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: The Shockers turned 14 USF turnovers into 22 points.

WHAT A PLAY: Early in the second half Sam Hines Jr. stole a bad pass by Craig Porter Jr. and started the break. Hines Jr. threw it ahead to Jamir Chaplin who finished the possession with a two-handed dunk. Unfortunately Chaplin landed awkwardly on his left foot and limped to the sideline with 14:49 to play.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF led by seven, 53-46, with 7:19 to play at Wichita State but were not able to hold on and are now now 0-4 all-time in Charles Koch Arena. Tonight, however, was the first loss that was not by double digits. Up next for the Bulls is a three-game homestand starting with Tulane (Tuesday), East Carolina (Thursday) and Tulsa (Saturday).