BullsInsider - Instant Analysis: South Florida 68 UCF 61

Instant Analysis: South Florida 68 UCF 61
TAMPA, FLA., JAN. 1, 2021 – South Florida guard David Collins scored 19 points to go along with a game high seven assists and Alexis Yetna had ten points and six rebounds to lead USF (6-4, 2-2 AAC) to a 68-61 victory over UCF in the Yuengling Center Saturday night.
Michael Durr and Xavier Castaneda both added nine points. Durr grabbed a game high 11 rebounds. He is the first Bull to have four straight double digit rebounding games since Yetna accomplished the feat during the 2018-19 season.
UCF (3-3, 1-2 AAC) point guard Darius Perry led the Knights with 23 points – 19 in the first half – and Darin Green Jr. netted 11-points in the loss.
The Knights were without freshman Isaiah Adams.
BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Durr grabbed an OREB and scored on a put back with :55 seconds left to play. That gave the Bulls a 67-59 lead.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: The Bulls don’t win this game without Collins’ performance. He had five second half assists and got both of his steals after the break.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: So many to choose from but I love that USF had 21 second chance points to eight for UCF. In the second half the Bulls second chance points advantage was 13-2.
WHAT A PLAY: With 45 seconds left to play UCF guard Dre Fuller went up for a lay in and Collins came over and swatted it away.
THE BOTTOM LINE: USF ends its two-game skid and is back to .500 in The American. Up next is Tulsa, and its nasty match-up zone defense, Wednesday in the Yuengling Center on January 6.