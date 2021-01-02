 BullsInsider - Instant Analysis: South Florida 68 UCF 61
basketball

Instant Analysis: South Florida 68 UCF 61

Russ Wood • BullsInsider
Senior Writer
@RussHoops

TAMPA, FLA., JAN. 1, 2021 – South Florida guard David Collins scored 19 points to go along with a game high seven assists and Alexis Yetna had ten points and six rebounds to lead USF (6-4, 2-2 AAC) to a 68-61 victory over UCF in the Yuengling Center Saturday night.

Michael Durr and Xavier Castaneda both added nine points. Durr grabbed a game high 11 rebounds. He is the first Bull to have four straight double digit rebounding games since Yetna accomplished the feat during the 2018-19 season.

UCF (3-3, 1-2 AAC) point guard Darius Perry led the Knights with 23 points – 19 in the first half – and Darin Green Jr. netted 11-points in the loss.

The Knights were without freshman Isaiah Adams.

South Florida, USF. Bulls
South Florida guard David Collins (0) drives against UCF guard Darius Perry in the second half in Yuengling Center. (Photo: Russ Wood - BullsInsider.com)

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Durr grabbed an OREB and scored on a put back with :55 seconds left to play. That gave the Bulls a 67-59 lead.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: The Bulls don’t win this game without Collins’ performance. He had five second half assists and got both of his steals after the break.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: So many to choose from but I love that USF had 21 second chance points to eight for UCF. In the second half the Bulls second chance points advantage was 13-2.

WHAT A PLAY: With 45 seconds left to play UCF guard Dre Fuller went up for a lay in and Collins came over and swatted it away.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF ends its two-game skid and is back to .500 in The American. Up next is Tulsa, and its nasty match-up zone defense, Wednesday in the Yuengling Center on January 6.

