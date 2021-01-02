BullsInsider - Instant Analysis: South Florida 68 UCF 61

TAMPA, FLA., JAN. 1, 2021 – South Florida guard David Collins scored 19 points to go along with a game high seven assists and Alexis Yetna had ten points and six rebounds to lead USF (6-4, 2-2 AAC) to a 68-61 victory over UCF in the Yuengling Center Saturday night.

Michael Durr and Xavier Castaneda both added nine points. Durr grabbed a game high 11 rebounds. He is the first Bull to have four straight double digit rebounding games since Yetna accomplished the feat during the 2018-19 season.

UCF (3-3, 1-2 AAC) point guard Darius Perry led the Knights with 23 points – 19 in the first half – and Darin Green Jr. netted 11-points in the loss.

The Knights were without freshman Isaiah Adams.