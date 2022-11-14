TAMPA, FLA., (Nov. 14, 2022) – South Florida (0-3) fought back from a 14-point deficit but Stetson (2-0) held on to get a 68-67 victory Monday night at Yuengling Center.

Tyler Harris and Jamir Chaplin led USF with 15 points each. Russel Tchewa added 11 points and seven rebounds. Keyshwan Bryant also grabbed seven boards.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Stetson successfully inbounded the ball with 2.9 seconds remaining and eluded USF defenders as time ran out.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Stetson point guard Stephan Swenson controlled the game and finished with 15 points, three assists and three rebounds. Luke Brown came off the bench to lead the Hatters with 20 points on 7-of-13 shots, including 4-of-8 beyond the arc.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: The Bulls only made 54 percent of their free throws (7-of-13) in their home arena. Make three more free throws and they win.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF is 0-3 and lost to Stetson for the first time in program history (15-1). There is a whole lot of basketball left to be played this season but this is a terrible start to the season.



