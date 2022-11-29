TAMPA, FLA., (Nov. 29, 2022) – South Florida trailed by 15 at halftime, cut the lead to seven but Massachusetts pulled away for a 73-67 win Tuesday night at Yuengling Center.

Tyler Harris had a team high 15 points for USF, to go along with five rebounds three steals and five turnovers. Russel Tchewa scored 13 points and snatched eight rebounds, Selton Miguel had 12 points, six assists and seven turnovers and Sam Hines Jr. added 11 points, five rebounds and four steals.

Four UMass players posted double-figure scoring nights in the victory.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: UMass guard R.J. Luis put-back a Wildens Leveque miss to give UMass a 73-64 lead with 1:02 left to play.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Some of his teammates scored more efficiently but Leveque did so much to impact the game. He scored 11 points, grabbed nine rebounds, blocked three shots and committed zero turnovers in

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: The USF bench was outscored 34-13.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF falls to 2-6 on the season and host Charleston Southern at Yuengling Center Fri. Dec. 2. That is the last home game until Dartmouth comes to Tampa on Dec. 14.



