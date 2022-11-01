TAMPA, FLA., (Nov. 1, 2022) – South Florida emerged victorious in an exhibition matchup with Division II Tampa 66-61 inside the Yuengling Center on Tuesday night.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Tyler Harris missed a three, Tchewa rebounded and Miguel laid it in with 12 seconds to play to provide the final points of the game.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: When his team needed him most, Tchewa was dominant in the second half. He grabbed seven rebounds (4 OREB) and scored all 16 of his points after intermission.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF owned the paint and outscored Tampa 48-28 for the game and 26-12 in the second half.

WHAT A PLAY: With 6:27 left in the game and USF trailing 49-48 Keyshawn Bryant stole a pass and drove to the basket for a windmill dunk that brought the crowd to its feet and gave USF its first lead at 50-49. It was Bryant’s second dunk in less than two minutes.

THE BOTTOM LINE: It was an exhibition game and it was a struggle win but a win is a win. The Bulls were played much better defense and much less one-on-one in the second half. USF averaged an efficient 1.303 points per possession after halftime. Up next, the games count for real. USF hosts Southeast Missouri State (SEMO) Mon., Nov. 7 at 8 p.m.



