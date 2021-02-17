BullsInsider - Instant Analysis: UCF 81, South Florida 65

ORLANDO, Fla. (FEB. 17, 2021) – Alexis Yetna had a double-double of 15 points and 15 rebounds but it was not enough as four UCF players scored in double-figures to lead the Knights to a 81-65 win over South Florida Wednesday night in Orlando at Addition Financial Arena.

Knights forward C.J. Walker scored a career high 18 points, Darin Greene Jr. and Darius Perry each had 14 points and Isaiah Adams added 11 in the win.

USF senior David Collins was the only other Bull in double-figures with 13 points.

The Bulls were without center Michael Durr due to tendonitis in one of his knees.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: UCF center Jamille Reynolds made two free throws to extend the Knights lead to 70-53 with 6:21 left in the game.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: CJ Walker arguably had his best performance in a UCF uniform. In addition to his scoring he grabbed nine rebounds (3 OREB), blocked four shots and had two assists and zero turnovers in 36 minutes.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: It is difficult to win games if you can’t make shots. Tonight USF was 20-63 (32 percent). In fact The Bulls attempted 12 more shots than their opponent but the Knights made six more shots than USF.

WHAT A PLAY: Walker, trailing in transition, rebounded Perry’s blocked shot threw down a two handed dunk to make the score 37-26 in favor of the Knights.

THE BOTTOM LINE: South Florida took care of the ball but it didn’t matter. The Bulls have lost three games in a row since returning from its COVID-19 pause and four of its last five overall. USF begins preparing for its Saturday game at SMU. Hopefully Michael Durr’s ailing knee is healthy enough for him to play at his usual level.