DAYTONA BEACH, FLA., (Nov. 21, 2022) – Tyler Harris scored a season high 22-points to lead three South Florida players in double-figures but UAB outlasted the Bulls 80-65.

USF (0-5) guard Selton Miguel scored 14 points and Sam Hines Jr. added 12. Corey Walker Jr. grabbed a team high seven rebounds in defeat.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Javian Davis made a layup with 1:47 left to give UAB a 77-65 lead.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Harris was in his bag tonight. He scored 14 of his 22 points in the second half. He was 8-of-17 from the field including 5-of-10 beyond the arc. Harris also grabbed two rebounds and had two assists.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: The Bulls’ bench was outscored 29-7.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF is now 0-5. It is the first time the Bulls have started a men’s basketball season with five consecutive losses since the 1987-88 season. They will play the loser of the Georgia vs. St. Joseph’s game tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. ET on FloSports.



