BullsInsider - Instant Analysis: South Florida 65 No. 7 Houston 82

Instant Analysis: South Florida 65 No. 7 Houston 82
TAMPA, FLA., FEB. 10, 2021 – Quentin Grimes scored 29 and DeJon Jarreau had 17 to lead No. 7/8 Houston to a 65-82 win over South Florida Wednesday night in Tampa.
Playing its first game in 32 days, USF (7-6, 3-4 AAC) was down just eight points to the Cougars (17-2, 11-2 AAC) at the half. Houston started the second stanza by outscoring the Bulls 18-6 and the outcome was never in doubt.
David Collins scored a team high 18 points -- on nine shots -- to go along with five rebounds, a team high four assists and two steals. Michael Durr added 14 points and a team high eight rebounds.
IT WAS OVER WHEN: For all intents and purposes the game was done when Grimes scored at the basket with 16:01 left in the game to put the Cougars up 56-40.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: The Bulls made Grimes work for his points but he was knocking down perimeter shots (6-of-10) when he couldn’t get to the cup. He also grabbed four rebounds and had a steal.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Houston scored 42 points in the paint. The outcome is usually not a positive one when you allow your opponent to score more than half of its points in the paint.
THE BOTTOM LINE: This outcome was pretty much expected by everyone. Houston is going to play in the NCAA Tournament and USF is trying to get its basketball legs back. One big positive takeaway, for me at least, is that the Bulls scored xx points. Houston came to Tampa with the No. 1 ranked scoring defense in all the land (56.9 points allowed). Up next for USF is a Sunday date with Tulane in the Yuengling Center.