BullsInsider - Instant Analysis: South Florida 65 No. 7 Houston 82

TAMPA, FLA., FEB. 10, 2021 – Quentin Grimes scored 29 and DeJon Jarreau had 17 to lead No. 7/8 Houston to a 65-82 win over South Florida Wednesday night in Tampa.

Playing its first game in 32 days, USF (7-6, 3-4 AAC) was down just eight points to the Cougars (17-2, 11-2 AAC) at the half. Houston started the second stanza by outscoring the Bulls 18-6 and the outcome was never in doubt.

David Collins scored a team high 18 points -- on nine shots -- to go along with five rebounds, a team high four assists and two steals. Michael Durr added 14 points and a team high eight rebounds.

