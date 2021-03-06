BullsInsider - Instant Analysis: South Florida 63 Wichita State 80

Wichita, Kan, Mar. 6, 2021 - Despite strong performances from Michael Durr and David Collins, the Bulls took another double-digit loss in their final scheduled game of the regular season. Durr finished with 18, but Collins was the only other Bulls’ player in double-digit scoring, with 14. The Shockers had three players break into double-digit scoring, led by Tyson Etienne’s game-leading 21 points. Joining Etienne were Dexter Dennis (14) and Morris Udeze (12). The season-ending victory sealed Wichita State’s regular season conference championship.

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Trey Wade’s jump shot with just over three minutes to go in the first half sparked a 23-5 run by the Shockers that stunned the Bulls into submission.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Etienne was unstable with 21 points, going 6-12 from beyond the arc, and finishing with three assists.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Wichita State outscored USF 33-15 from beyond the arc. That was despite 25 attempts by the Bulls.

THE BOTTOM LINE: It’s over now. The global pandemic was hard on everyone, but the Bulls had an extra tough time, missing nearly a month of playing time, only to finish the season with a bunch of injuries. They will look to their youth to rebuild next season with hopes that some of the veterans will return to finish what they started.