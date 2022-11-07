TAMPA, FLA., (Nov. 7, 2022) – In a game that had 15 lead changes South Florida fell to Southeast Missouri 64-61 in the regular season opener for both teams Monday night in the Yuengling Center.

Keyshawn Bryant led USF (0-1, 0-0 American) with 19 points, five rebounds, one block and one steal. He was the lone Bull in double-figures.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: SEMO guard Phillip Russell knocked down a three-pointer with 29 seconds left in the game. That made the score 63-58,

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Bryant made 7-of-11 shots, 3-of-5 beyond the arc and had an Offensive Rating of 121.8.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF shot a paltry 47.4 percent from the charity stripe and an even worse 21.1 percent on three-point attempts.

WHAT A PLAY: Tyler Harris missed a corner three but Bryant came down the lane, skied for the rebound and dunked it to give USF a 49-47 lead in the second half.

THE BOTTOM LINE: We wrote in our game preview that USF would be challenged tonight and they did not meet the challenge. The Bulls shooting woes from the perimeter in past seasons reared its ugly head -- except for Bryant -- tonight. Up next for the Bulls is a trip to Alabama to play No. 15 Auburn Friday, Nov. 11.















