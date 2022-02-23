Instant Analysis: South Florida 60 East Carolina 64
South Florida center Russel Tchewa had career highs in points (18) and rebounds (10) but the Bulls lost their sixth consecutive game 60-64 to East Carolina Wednesday night inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum in Greenville, N.C.
Caleb Murphy scored 11 points and Corey Walker Jr. had 10 points to go along with eight rebounds. Javon Greene led the Bulls (7-20, 2-13 AAC) with four assists.
The Pirates (14-13, 5-10 AAC) were placed three players in double figures led by Brandon Suggs and Tristen Newton who each scored 15 points and Tremont Robinson-White added 13. Newton also had a team high five assists while Ludgy Debault grabbed 10 rebounds. Suggs lived at the free throw line making 9-of-13. He attempted as many free throws as the entire USF team.
BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Robinson White made two free throws with 14-seconds left to give ECU a four point lead.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: Tchewa was a very efficient making 6-of-10 shots and sank 6-of-9 free throws. He also had one block and only one turnover in 29 minutes of action
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: ECU was 27-of-38 from the charity stripe. In fact, the Pirates made more free throws (27) than USF attempted (13).
THE BOTTOM LINE: USF has now lost six consecutive games. It’s the longest losing streak since Brian Gregory’s first season at the helm of the USF program. Next up for the Bulls is a trip to Ohio to face Cincinnati (ESPN+) who was in Orlando playing UCF at the time of publication. USF returns to the Yuengling Center to face Memphis (ESPNU) on Thurs. March 3 for Senior Night then closes the regular season at Temple (ESPN+) on Sun. March 6.