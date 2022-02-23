Instant Analysis: South Florida 60 East Carolina 64

South Florida center Russel Tchewa had career highs in points (18) and rebounds (10) but the Bulls lost their sixth consecutive game 60-64 to East Carolina Wednesday night inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum in Greenville, N.C.

Caleb Murphy scored 11 points and Corey Walker Jr. had 10 points to go along with eight rebounds. Javon Greene led the Bulls (7-20, 2-13 AAC) with four assists.

The Pirates (14-13, 5-10 AAC) were placed three players in double figures led by Brandon Suggs and Tristen Newton who each scored 15 points and Tremont Robinson-White added 13. Newton also had a team high five assists while Ludgy Debault grabbed 10 rebounds. Suggs lived at the free throw line making 9-of-13. He attempted as many free throws as the entire USF team.