USF senior Justin Brown scored a team high 16 points to go with five rebounds. David Collins added 10 points while Russel Tchewa and Alexis Yetna each grabbed eight rebounds.

TAMPA, FLA., FEB. 14, 2021 – Jaylen Forbes scored 19 points and Kevin Cross added 13 to lead Tulane to a 62-59 win over South Florida Saturday afternoon in Tampa at the Yuengling Center.

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Forbes sank two free throws to make the score 56-61 with :13 seconds to play.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Forbes had a very efficient game scoring his 19 points on just eight shots. He connected on all three of his three-pointers and grabbed a team high five rebounds

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Tulane had a +7 turnover margin for the game. Overall, the Bulls turned it over 18 times and that led to 24 Green Wave points.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF lost to Tulane for the first time since 2018 and is not two-games below .500 in The American. Next up for USF is the War on I-4 Wednesday at UCF. It is the first of a four-game road trip that will also take USF to SMU, Temple and Houston. The next scheduled home game for USF is Mar. 3 vs. Memphis.