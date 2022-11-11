Selton Miguel scored a team high 13 points, Jamir Chaplin and Keyshawn Bryant each had 10 but South Florida (0-2) was unable to withstand a second half surge by No. 15-ranked Auburn (2-0) in a 67-59 loss to the Tigers in front of a crowd of 9,121 at Neville Arena Friday night.

BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Wendell Green Jr. sank two free throws with 44-seconds left to give Auburn a 62-54 advantage.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: In the second half, when Auburn needed him most, junior point guard Wendell Green Jr. stepped up. Green Jr. scored 18 of his 20-points after intermission on 5-of-8 shooting in the half. He made 7-of-9 at the charity stripe plus had two assists, a steal and a rebound in the second stanza.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF shot 31 percent from the field, 50 percent at the free throw line and didn’t make a three in the second half.

WHAT A PLAY: With 13-seonds left in the first half, Jake Boggs missed a short jumper. Bryant flew in from the free throw line grabbed the rebound and almost dunked the air out of the ball to give USF its largest lead at 30-21 going into halftime.

THE BOTTOM LINE: The Bulls lost a hard played game, on the road against a top-20 team. They are 0-2 and need to defeat Stetson Monday night at the Yuengling Center to avoid a 0-3 start for the first time since the 2015-16 season.



