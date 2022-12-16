TAMPA, FLA., (Dec. 16, 2022) – Russel Tchewa scored 11 points, grabbed eight rebounds and Tyler Harris sank two free throws with 4.8 seconds to play as South Florida held off a determined Dartmouth 59-55 Friday night at Yuengling Center.

USF (5-6) guard Harris added 10 points, four assists and four rebounds.

Dartmouth center Dame Adelekun led all scorers with 19 points.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Harris made two free throws with less than five seconds to play to give the Bulls a 59-55 lead and make it a two possession game.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Adelekun was almost unstoppable tonight for Dartmouth. His 19 points, on 9-of-20 shooting, were two shy of tying a career-high. He also had seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF held Dartmouth scoreless during the game’s final 2:45.

WHAT A PLAY: Big Green guard Ryan Cornish missed a three, Hines Jr. grabbed the rebound and passed it to Harris. Hines kept sprinting to the basket, caught a lob from Harris and finished the play with a two-handed dunk.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF defeated a team that they should have defeated, but it was a nail biter. The Bulls have won three-in-a-row and five of their last six. They have two days to prep for Hofstra who comes to Yuengling Center Monday for a 7 p.m. game.



