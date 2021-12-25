Instant Analysis: South Florida 57 Wyoming 77
HONOLULU, (Dec. 25, 2021) -- Wyoming went on a 16-4 run midway through the second half to take control of the game on the way to a 77-57 win over South Florida in the fifth place game of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic on Christmas Day.
The game was tied at 33 at the half.
Jamir Chaplin, Javon Greene and Caleb Murphy each scored 14 points for the Bulls (5-7) in the loss. Chaplin also grabbed a team high six rebounds. USF struggled with foul trouble all game. Two players had four personal fouls while two others had three.
Wyoming (11-2) had four players score in double figures led by Hunter Maldonado's game high 22 points, Graham Ike had 20, Xavier Dusell had 11 and Jeremiah Oden added 10.
BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Oden scored on a layup with 2:28 remaining to give the Cowboys a 20 point lead.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: Maldonado was terrific today. In addition to his scoring, he dished 10 assists, grabbed five rebounds and one steal.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: The Cowboys perimeter shooting heated up in the second half to the tune of 53 percent (8-of-15).
THE BOTTOM LINE: USF's biggest weakness, scoring, returned to haunt them in the second half of the game. The Bulls will fly back to Tampa, fight off the jet lag effects and prepare to play its fourth game in seven days. USF is slated to close out 2021 and non-conference play Wednesday against Mississippi Valley State in the Yuengling Center. On New Year’s Day USF hosts East Carolina in its first American Athletic Conference game of the season.