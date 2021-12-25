Instant Analysis: South Florida 57 Wyoming 77

HONOLULU, (Dec. 25, 2021) -- Wyoming went on a 16-4 run midway through the second half to take control of the game on the way to a 77-57 win over South Florida in the fifth place game of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic on Christmas Day.

The game was tied at 33 at the half.

Jamir Chaplin, Javon Greene and Caleb Murphy each scored 14 points for the Bulls (5-7) in the loss. Chaplin also grabbed a team high six rebounds. USF struggled with foul trouble all game. Two players had four personal fouls while two others had three.



Wyoming (11-2) had four players score in double figures led by Hunter Maldonado's game high 22 points, Graham Ike had 20, Xavier Dusell had 11 and Jeremiah Oden added 10.