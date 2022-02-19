Instant Analysis: South Florida 57 Tulsa 65

Javon Greene scored 15 points to lead the Bulls (7-19, 2-12 AAC) in scoring. Russel Tchewa had 13 points to go along with a team high seven rebounds and Caleb Murphy added 10 points to go along with four rebounds and three assists.

TAMPA, Fla. (Feb. 19, 2022) – Sam Griffin scored a game high 21 points and had three assists and Ray Idowu had 13 points and eight rebounds to carry Tulsa (9-16, 3-11 AAC) to a 65-57 win over South Florida Saturday afternoon at the Yuengling Center.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Jeriah Horne scored in the paint to give Tulsa a 56-44 lead with 3:44 to play.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: In addition to his scoring and assists, Griffin also had three rebounds and two steals.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Tulsa made one more shot (22-21) than USF despite the Bulls having 18 more shot attempts (60-42).

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF couldn't contain Sam Griffin today either and now has lost five consecutive games. It is the first time the Bulls have lost five straight since the 2019-20 season. Up next for USF is a two-game road trip starting with at East Carolina (ESPN+) on Wednesday and concluding at Cincinnati (ESPN+) next Saturday. The final home game for the Bulls is Thurs., March 3rd against Memphis (ESPNU).