BullsInsider - Instant Analysis: South Florida 57 Memphis 58

South Florida freshman guard Caleb Murphy scored a career high 20 points and Michael Durr had his third straight game with at least ten rebounds but it wasn’t enough as Memphis defeated USF 58-57 at FedExForum Tuesday night.

BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Murphy’s shot was blocked with :02 remaining and the ball rolled out of bounds.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Alex Lomax did not score much, five points, but he was terrific defensively. Especially in the second half when he came up with three big steals. Lomax also had three assists after the break.

Several players scored more points but when it looked like USF was going to sneak out of FedExForum with another win Lomax changed the game.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Memphis scored more than half of its points (25) off Bulls turnovers (17).

WHAT A PLAY: After a made free throw by Memphis, the Bulls got the ball in Murphy’s hands and he took off and finished with a vicious dunk over Moussa Cisse. It brought USF within three at 25-28 early in the second half.

THE BOTTOM LINE: South Florida was not strong with the ball and blew another second half lead. The Bulls have to figure out how to break a press and run an offense against a zone quickly because they host UCF on Saturday. The Knights will come to Yuengling Center with multiple zone defense and full court packages.



