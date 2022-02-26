Instant Analysis: South Florida 56 Cincinnati 54
CINCINNATI, OH, (Feb. 26, 2022) – Russel Tchewa made a hook shot at the buzzer and South Florida defeated Cincinnati 56-54 Saturday night at Fifth Third Arena.
The victory snaps a six game losing streak for the Bulls (8-20, 3-13 AAC).
Tchewa scored a game high 13 points to go along with five rebounds for USF. Caleb Murphy had 10 points and a team high three assists. Corey Walker Jr. added eight points a team-best eight rebounds plus two steals and a block in the win.
John Newman III led the Bearcats with 11 points and eight rebounds while David DeJulius scored seven points on ten shots.
BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Tchewa’s shot went through the net.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: Tchewa made 4-of-9 field goals and 5-of-8 free throws. He grabbed three big OREB and blocked a shot.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: The Bulls had just nine turnovers and the Bearcats were only able to score three points off of those turnovers.
WHAT A PLAY: Out of a timeout, Cincinnati forward Ody Oguama set a high ball screen for DeJulius then rolled to the basket. DeJuluis passed it to Oguama who scored a layup with 1:59 left to cut USF’s lead to 54-52.
THE BOTTOM LINE: USF gets its first win since Feb. 7 and earns its first road conference win of the season. The Bulls play their final home game of the season on Thursday March 3 at 9 p.m. against Memphis (ESPNU) on Senior Night. Then on Sunday March 6 USF finishes the regular season at Temple (ESPN+). The Bulls open American Athletic Conference Tournament play on Thursday March 10 in Fort Worth, Texas.