Instant Analysis: South Florida 56 Cincinnati 54

CINCINNATI, OH, (Feb. 26, 2022) – Russel Tchewa made a hook shot at the buzzer and South Florida defeated Cincinnati 56-54 Saturday night at Fifth Third Arena.

The victory snaps a six game losing streak for the Bulls (8-20, 3-13 AAC).

Tchewa scored a game high 13 points to go along with five rebounds for USF. Caleb Murphy had 10 points and a team high three assists. Corey Walker Jr. added eight points a team-best eight rebounds plus two steals and a block in the win.

John Newman III led the Bearcats with 11 points and eight rebounds while David DeJulius scored seven points on ten shots.