Instant Analysis: South Florida 55 No. 10 Houston 74

HOUSTON, TX (Jan. 18, 2022) -- South Florida made the first two shots of the game but it was all Houston after that and the No. 10 Cougars coasted to a 74-55 American Athletic Conference win Tuesday night at the Fertitta Center.

Just before tipoff we reported that graduate student Javon Greene was unavailable tonight for the Bulls (6-11, 1-4 AAC) who were also without Jake Boggs and Jalyn McCreary for the second consecutive game.

USF Freshman D.J. Patrick scored a team high 19 points, Caleb Murphy added 12 points to go along with career highs in rebounds (8) and assists (8). Russel Tchewa grabbed a game high 8 rebounds.

Kyler Edwards led the Cougars with a game high 23 points and a team high seven rebounds. Fabian White Jr. had 16 points, Josh Carlton scored 15 and Taze Moore added 13.