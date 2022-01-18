 BullsInsider - Instant Analysis: South Florida 55 No. 10 Houston 74
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-18 21:15:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Instant Analysis: South Florida 55 No. 10 Houston 74

Russ Wood • BullsInsider
Managing Editor
@RussHoops

HOUSTON, TX (Jan. 18, 2022) -- South Florida made the first two shots of the game but it was all Houston after that and the No. 10 Cougars coasted to a 74-55 American Athletic Conference win Tuesday night at the Fertitta Center.

Just before tipoff we reported that graduate student Javon Greene was unavailable tonight for the Bulls (6-11, 1-4 AAC) who were also without Jake Boggs and Jalyn McCreary for the second consecutive game.

USF Freshman D.J. Patrick scored a team high 19 points, Caleb Murphy added 12 points to go along with career highs in rebounds (8) and assists (8). Russel Tchewa grabbed a game high 8 rebounds.

Kyler Edwards led the Cougars with a game high 23 points and a team high seven rebounds. Fabian White Jr. had 16 points, Josh Carlton scored 15 and Taze Moore added 13.

South Florida, USF, Bulls
Houston Cougars guard Kyler Edwards (11) reacts with teammates after a play during the first half against the South Florida Bulls at Fertitta Center. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Sam Hines Jr. missed a three-pointer at the shot clock buzzer with 3:59 left and the Bulls trailing 65-48.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Edwards scored 17 of his points came in the first half on 4-of-8 shooting (all his makes were threes) from the field. He also blocked a Russel Tchewa shot and had two steals. Edwards’ scoring keyed the Cougars offense which only trailed for 2:55 of the game.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Houston outscored USF 30-10 in the paint.

WHAT A PLAY: Early in the second half, Houston forward White Jr. missed a three-pointer. The Bulls did not cut out Ramon Walker Jr. who flew in from the three-point line, grabbed the rebound and laid it in to give the Cougars a 22 point lead at 40-18.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF's offense looked completely out of sync in the first half without Greene. The Bulls' first made three-pointer came with 1:48 left in the first half. Up next for the Bulls is a two-game homestand starting Saturday at noon against Temple (ESPNU) and Wed., Jan 26 at 7 p.m. ET against SMU (ESPN+).

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}