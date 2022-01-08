Instant Analysis: South Florida 54 Tulane 68

Jalen Cook, R.J. McGee and Kevin Cross each scored 17 points to lead Tulane to a wire-to-wire 68-54 win over South Florida Saturday afternoon at Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans.

With the win Tulane (6-7, 3-1 AAC) improves to 2-0 at home for the first time ever in American Athletic Conference play.

Jamir Chaplin scored a career high 17-points to lead USF (5-9, 0-2 AAC). Jalyn McCreary added a season high 14 points to pace the Bulls. Javon Greene grabbed a game high nine rebounds. Greene and Caleb Murphy combined for just seven points on 3-of-11 shooting.

BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Tulane guard Jaden Coleman hit a three with 5:29 left to play giving Tulane a 63-42 lead.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: In addition to his career high scoring performance McGee grabbed six rebounds and had one turnover in xx minutes. He made all of his free throws. Coming into this game McGee had only made four three-pointers all season.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Pick your poison. The Bulls shooting 4-20 from the perimeter or Tulane scoring 24 points off of a season high 17 USF turnovers.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF has lost three games in a row and five of its last six. Next up is a visit to Dallas to face SMU (11-4, 2-1 AAC) Wed. Jan. 12.